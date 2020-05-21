CUMBERLAND — A second child in Allegany County has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday evening.
The girl, who is under 10 years old, has not required hospitalization, according to a news release issued by the Allegany County Health Department.
The girl is the second school-age child in the county to contract the disease. Health officials reported the first, a boy, on April 14.
Allegany County has 166 cases of COVID-19. Sixteen people have died.
According to state statistics, there have been 928 cases of the coronavirus in children ages 9 or under. In those 10-19, 1,736 cases have been confirmed.
