FROSTBURG — A holiday-themed parking meter, an entry in Frostburg’s Deck the Meters contest, was found vandalized last week.
The meter, which was decorated to look like a coffin, was the second to be vandalized.
On Dec. 19, the head was punched and pulled off of a meter designed to look like a skier. A video of the incident circulated on social media, and an anonymous citizen offered a cash reward for information about the incident. In the weeks since, the head has been returned and a Fort Ashby man charged.
“The grand prize-winning skier decoration was vandalized. The suspect was criminally charged shortly after, thanks to valuable information reported from a concerned citizen, and the damaged piece was recovered,” said City Police Chief Nick Costello. “On Dec. 31, we learned that a coffin-style decoration was damaged on E. Main Street.”
Police said they do not believe the two incidents are connected. However, an investigating is being conducted.
It’s a possibility the coffin decorated meter was bumped by a vehicle, causing the damage, police said.
Seventy-six parking meters around the city were decorated for the holiday season as part of the contest.
In a Facebook post, city officials said they hope the acts of vandalism don’t discourage people from participating in future iterations of the holiday parking meter decoration contest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Frostburg City Police at 301-689-3000.
