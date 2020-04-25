CUMBERLAND — A second patient of the Cumberland Healthcare Center has died from complications of the new coronavirus, and Allegany County health officials reported Friday afternoon that an employee of a different nursing home tested positive for the disease.
In a news release, the county health department reported that the victim, a female, was among 73 residents at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, health officials reported that a female in her 90s died from the virus.
Health officials reported 15 new cases Friday — 14 patients and one staff member at Cumberland Healthcare Center — bringing the county total to 110.
The employee at the different nursing home, which wasn’t identified, is a Mineral County, West Virginia, resident, health officials said. There are 12 COVID-19 cases in that county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Test numbers
As of Friday, 809 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 649 were negative, 110 tested positive, and 50 tests are still pending.
In Mineral County, 230 tests have been administered, 206 have returned negative results and 12 are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.