Second person arrested in Moorefield CVS armed robbery

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — An Elkins man is the second person arrested for the armed robbery of the CVS Store in Moorefield last August, according to the Moorefield Police Department.
Brandon Forrest Carr, 32, was arrested May 19 in Princeton and is incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on robbery and related charges.
Moorefield Police Investigator Steven R. Reckart announced earlier this month the arrest of Donna Lynn Wilfong, 46, who was charged with first-degree robbery and related charges.
She remains jailed at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, pending her next court appearance.
It was Aug. 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. when an armed suspect wearing a wig, sunglasses, coveralls and a bandanna entered the store and directed employees to sit down, police said. At the same time, the pharmacist was allegedly told to place store medications into a bag.
No one was injured, and the suspect then exited the store and left the area in a two-door sedan.
Reckart said Wilfong committed the robbery, although initial reports indicated the suspect was a male.
Wilfong turned up as a person of interest several weeks into into the investigation led by Moorefield Police. The investigation included the assistance of the Potomac Highlands and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, the Randolph County Department of Probation, sheriff's departments in Hardy and Randolph counties and the Elkins Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.