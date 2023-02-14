ANNAPOLIS — Plans are underway for a public meeting to discuss the future of proposed trails, and $4.7 million allocated for them, along the Wild Youghiogheny River in Garrett County, Sen. Mike McKay said.
Senate Bill 291, signed last year by then-Gov. Larry Hogan, included a $700,000 grant to the Garrett County Board of Commissioners “for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement and capital equipping of capital improvements at Sang Run State Park at Youghiogheny River Trail Section 2 from Swallow Falls to Sang Run, including maintenance and repair projects.”
The bill also allocated $4 million, which was modified from an earlier $1 million listing, into the Department of Natural Resources budget for the Yough River Trail Section 3 from Sang Run to the Kendall trail in Garrett County.
But the money was set aside without a plan for the trails.
McKay on Monday said he and Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz discussed holding a town hall that would include public input on the issue.
Hopefully, speakers “on both sides” of the proposed trails “will be organized in their thoughts ... and really give the DNR secretary a pulse of what is happening in the community and kind of where the community would like to see things go,” McKay said and added he would want the meeting to be “open and transparent.”
McKay said he has not seen any new legislation that pertains to the $4.7 million.
“One of the things that I have communicated to (Kurtz) and to basically anybody that will listen is to make sure that the money stays and remains in Garrett County,” McKay said. “There are some other trails that have been approved or ... have more community support than others.”
McKay, a member of the Executive Nominations Committee, said Kurtz “is being brought up to speed from staff” about the Yough, and added the two discussed the Garrett County town hall to happen in mid-March, although no date has been made definite.
Tuesday evening, DNR Media Relations Manager Gregg Bortz via email said Kurtz "has expressed interest in participation in a public meeting to get feedback on the concept."
Protections
John Bambacus, a former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, has been a longtime advocate of protections for the Wild Yough.
"In my discussions with (McKay) at a number of public meetings and discussions over the last year, he has been open and transparent, listened to his constituents, asked a lot of questions, and briefed himself on this complicated public policy issue going back nearly 50 years," Bambacus said via email.
"Senator McKay has been forthright in saying that the $4.7M that was placed in the budget by the previous delegation for extensive development in the Wild Youghiogheny protected corridor could be better spent on other local trail, and less controversial, projects," Bambacus said.
"By holding a town hall meeting with DNR Secretary Kurtz in the near future (McKay) is fulfilling a pledge that he made months ago to address this divisive and contentious matter," he said.
Bambacus said the Garrett County Forest Conservancy Board also believes the $4.7 million should be redirected to "other worthy trail proposals" in Garrett County.
"It’s also clear to me from recent public statements that Governor Moore and Secretary Kurtz join a distinguished group of past natural resource conservationists who recognize the Wild Yough as an ecological treasure for all Marylanders,” Bambacus said.
Confirmation
According to Executive Nominations Committee staff Tuesday, the chamber at Monday night’s Senate floor session voted to confirm Kurtz as DNR's new secretary.
Kurtz served as the Maryland executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Prior to CBF, Kurtz served as policy and government relations director for The Nature Conservancy in Maryland and Washington.
Kurtz, a Maryland native who has a master’s degree in public policy from George Mason University and a bachelor’s degree in wildlife conservation from the University of Delaware, also led advocacy campaigns at the Maryland General Assembly and D.C. City Council to protect habitat and deliver clean water and air.
McKay said he understands Kurtz’s science-based background.
“I appreciate that,” McKay said. “I’m very, very encouraged to have him as the (DNR) secretary.”
Commented
