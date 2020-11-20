CUMBERLAND — All senior centers in Allegany County are closing due to a resurgence of COVID-19.
“The safety and well-being of our clients and staff are of the upmost importance; therefore we will continue to monitor the situation, making changes as necessary,” said Executive Director Wendolyn McKenzie in an emailed statement.
Meal delivery to seniors over 60 will continue. Delivery times are Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information call the Cumberland center at 301-783-1722; Frostburg, 301-783-1866; Georges Creek, 301-783-1842; Westernport, 301-359-9930; or Rhonda Hartman, OAA program manager, 301-783-1710.
