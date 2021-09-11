Editor's note: Retired Cumberland Times-News outdoor editor Mike Sawyers wrote this column on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2016.
My desk is in the same place in the Cumberland Times-News newsroom that it was on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
That morning was a typical one for a Tuesday in early September, with reporters preparing to call sources for stories or attend meetings.
It was a clear, blue, dry morning in Mountain Maryland, the kind that arrives at that time of year, but doesn't stay long enough.
It was also a morning that would change the world.
The world didn't know it yet, but American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston had already been hijacked at 8:14 a.m.
At that same time, United Airlines Flight 175 takes off, also from Boston.
Six minutes later, American Airlines Flight 77 leaves Dulles International Airport.
United Airlines Flight 93 would not depart from Newark International Airport until 8:42 a.m.
The morning continued as typical newsroom mornings do.
It's a little before 9 a.m. Jan Alderton
, our managing editor and a calm man, walks out of his office and into the newsroom.
Directly across from my desk is a small television set.
Jan turns it on.
"Something's going on in New York," he says. "A plane may have hit the World Trade Center."
Flight 11, traveling at 466 mph, had hit the North Tower between floors 93 and 99.
We gathered in front of the TV, watching with disbelief, wondering how such a thing could happen.
CNN was the first network to report the disaster, but early on, of course, was not sure of the cause.
Soon, though, it becomes known that a plane has hit the building.
Other networks start to get on board and the first parts of a horrible story begin to be told.
But CNN and ABC and CBS were in the same boat as reporters at a small-town daily in Cumberland, Maryland ... none of us knew what was about to happen next.
All hell is breaking loose inside three other airplanes.
At 9:03 a.m., as we continue to watch the TV, Flight 175 hits the South Tower.
It was traveling at 590 mph and strikes the building between floors 77 and 85.
We become aware that these are not accidents, not random strikes.
A minute later all departures are stopped from airports in New England and the eastern portion of New York state.
This is the first step in the remarkable clearing of the country's skies of all aircraft.
Even as these events were unfolding, Osama bin Laden's
name was surfacing as a possible conspirator.
My newsroom memory is a little fuzzy about the timing of the events that followed.
I know all of us entered our meeting room and, as a group led by Alderton, attempted to determine how we would cover this historic event.
What I can't remember is if we were in the meeting when Flight 77 hit the Pentagon at 530 mph at 9:37 a.m.
Though I believe we had determined news assignments by the time Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m.
From my personal view, having something to do, having a story to work on, removed some of the shock.
In the meeting, someone said our advertising director Steve Stouffer's son, Jeff
, worked in New York City and they thought it was at or near the World Trade Center.
That became my story to discover.
Sports Editor Mike Burke knew how to contact Lisa Peskin
, a Cumberlander who was working in one of the towers that day. And he did.
I walked to Stouffer's office.
While reporters had been meeting, Steve Stouffer had been trying frantically to reach his son by cell phone.
I knew I could be straight forward with Steve Stouffer.
"What do you know about Jeff?" I said.
"I just got off the phone with him. He's OK," Steve Stouffer said.
I'm sure you can imagine the relief he was feeling and showing.
I called Jeff Stouffer on his cell phone and he answered as he was walking toward the Staten Island Ferry to travel to New Jersey where his fiancee lived.
I had my story.
More importantly, Steve Stouffer still had his son.
Alderton and the copy editors focused on our presentation of the terror attacks.
We had no online platform then.
We would package everything for the next morning's newspaper.
"Our single copy sales of the paper the next day were very high," Alderton recently said. "Sure, people had watched it on TV, but they wanted something to keep and that was our paper."
Alderton said the Twin Towers disaster dominated page one for nearly a week.
"There were new developments every day and our designs of page one were like nothing we had ever done before," he said. "A lot of newspapers were that way. It was such an important story."
