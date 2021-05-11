CUMBERLAND — Considering that the United States was raised on the concept of government of, by, and for the people, students should have at least the chance to offer input before decisions are made on their behalf, Mitchell Septoff said.
Septoff, student member of the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education, voiced his opinion and concerns on the subject at a recent BOE meeting and followed up with a letter to board members.
At Tuesday’s BOE meeting, he asked the board to consider specific items related to student input.
“I’m not asking for any vast overhaul,” Septoff said. “But I do ask for three things.”
He requested the student board member’s report be given at the beginning rather than end of school board meetings “so that the board can consider what the students have to offer during the meeting and not four weeks later when the issues have faded to irrelevance.”
Septoff also asked if student school board members could attend closed-session board meetings “if not to speak at least to listen.”
A lot of decisions are made behind closed doors “with no input or recognition from the student member,” he said.
“And third, perhaps the most longterm goal, would be partial voting rights,” Septoff said. “At the moment, 15 out of 26 student members on boards of educations across Maryland have at least partial voting rights.”
The students “are the people,” he said. “I’ll be speaking with each of you individually so I can modify my proposition as this must be changed at the state delegation level and I will be approaching them with such a proposal.”
BOE President Crystal Bender acknowledged Septoff’s comment that she misspoke at a prior meeting.
“I was mistaken at the last meeting and Mitchell can speak under a motion on the floor and I apologize for that,” she said.
The board didn’t discuss Septoff’s requests, and moved on to other business.
At the end of the meeting, ACPS board member Tammy Fraley, who is also president of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, said students could benefit from attending legislative update meetings held by groups including the Chamber of Commerce.
“That’s a great place to start,” she said.
