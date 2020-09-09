CUMBERLAND — With two of her children schooled at home, and two more in the public education system, Jennifer Rinker was working in a “hybrid” learning situation before COVID-19 made the word familiar.
But even with her experience, the pandemic — logistically, at the very least — complicated and caused some trepidation for the new virtual school year.
It was helpful that Rinker, president of Cash Valley Elementary School’s PTO, and her husband had customized education plans for each of their children.
“I think it really comes down to personalities and really knowing your kids,” she said of the decision for her older daughters to be homeschooled and younger son and daughter to attend public school.
When the pandemic forced the closure of Allegany County Public Schools, Rinker had a good understanding of how to manage her children’s education.
“We kind of already had that at-home dynamic going,” she said.
To help keep all of her children and their studies on track, Rinker said daily schedules outline what is expected of them.
“It’s key for parents to make sure that (the schedule) is being followed,” she said.
Also, computer headphones help students concentrate on their virtual classroom, Rinker said.
“They block out the noise,” she said.
Additionally, it’s important for parents to communicate with and be supportive of teachers, Rinker said.
“This is just as crazy for them as it is for us,” she said of virtual learning.
UniServ Director Evan West echoed that sentiment.
“Parents, students and educators are all going to be working extremely hard to get online learning right,” he said. “Parents and students should be aware that how they’ll be interacting with educators this fall will be much different than it was in the spring and, in some ways, more demanding for everyone.”
ACPS fourth grade teacher Bradley Ditto said parents should contact their child’s school for help needed in areas such as making sure they have the student’s school username and password available.
Parents should also try to give their child a space to use for remote learning.
“Try to establish a daily routine on school days,” he said.
Lori Brown is an English teacher and department chair at Allegany High School.
In a face-to-face situation, student questions are answered in a “live performance,” she said.
“Students can easily become lost, confused and overloaded in the ‘real-time’ environment,” Brown said via email.
“When face-to-face, I am able to pull in the wandering lambs,” she said. “Online, it is more difficult to do so. As the teacher, my role is to bring the best instructional practices to the computer screen and engage learners. Forming a network with adults who help hold students accountable is the accelerant. Together, we share the same goal — the learning of students and their personal growth.”
