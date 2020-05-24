CUMBERLAND — Four residents and three staff members at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home in Oakland have tested positive for COVID-19, Garrett County health officials said Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Allegany County Health Department reported an additional death and three new cases at the Cumberland Healthcare Center.
The Garrett County Health Department said the seven people who tested positive had no symptoms of the coronavirus. Residents with positive results were isolated, and staff were required to isolate at home.
Residents and staff at the nursing home were tested Thursday and Friday in conjunction with a state initiative to test all long-term facilities in the state.
The residents include two women in their 60s and two in their 80s. The staff members include one woman in her 30s, one in her 40s and one in her 60s.
The positive staff members are not Maryland residents and will not be included in state testing numbers.
Garrett County’s positive case count is 10.
In addition, 188 residents and staff tested negative. Additional test results for the facility are pending.
Health officials said other long-term facilities in the county would soon be tested.
Allegany County
The three additional positive cases in Allegany County raises the case count to 170, health officials said.
One of those patients died, bringing the death toll to 17.
On Saturday, health officials reported that an employee of Mountain City Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Frostburg had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The case marked the third Allegany County nursing home to report COVID-19.
Sterling Care Frostburg Village also has several reported cases among residents and staff and more than 100 residents and employees at Cumberland Healthcare Center that have tested positive for the disease.
