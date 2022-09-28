CUMBERLAND, Md. — Work on the sewer lines beneath North Mechanic Street has been extended into a third week after work crews discovered additional damage.
City officials announced in mid-September that work would begin Sept. 19 to replace a collapsed sewer main on a stretch of North Mechanic Street from Eutaw Place to Queen City Drive, with repairs expected to take four days. However, workers from Carl Belt Inc. found more problems once the work began.
Bobby Smith, city engineer, said the initial job was to replace 80 feet of sewer line.
“The problem has just kept growing,” Smith said Tuesday. “Outside of that 80 feet there is about 40 feet downstream of where we are currently working ... that has to be replaced now, too.”
According to Smith, the project is expected to last into next week. The work has blocked access to a stretch of Mechanic Street, sending motorists on detour routes.
Smith said steel plates will be placed over the work site Oct. 1 so the Great Allegany Run is not affected.
Water service has not been interrupted and sewer lines have remained functional with crews using a generator-powered sewage bypass pump to keep the lines flowing.
Bridge bids
City officials accepted a bid of $4.7 million from Carl Belt Inc. for rebuilding the Baltimore Street bridge. Officially known as the Casper R. Taylor Jr. Bridge, the structure spans Wills Creek and is a main artery into downtown Cumberland.
The bid was the lowest of three submitted. Triton Construction bid $5.9 million while ORDERS Construction bid $6.7 million. Carl Belt is based in Cumberland and the other two companies are from St. Albans, West Virginia.
City officials had estimated the cost of the bridge repair to be $4 million. Smith said many bids for projects are coming in higher than expected due to inflation.
“It’s based on what is happening in our economy right now,” he said. “The materials are one thing but a contractor might say I think it will take more time than an engineer might think it would take. That can increase your cost, too.”
Smith said asphalt costs, which are connected to the price of oil, have also been on the rise.
Funding for the rebuild is covered at 80% by the Federal Highway Administration Bridge Investment Program. The city must cover the other 20%.
Smith said the work is still expected to begin in the spring despite having to utilize more federal Bridge Investment Program dollars.
“Since (the bid) is higher than our estimate, (Bridge Investment Program officials) are going to have to permit us to use additional money that we planned for other bridges,” said Smith. “But it’s a bridge we have to have. It’s just figuring out the mechanics of the funding picture.”
Plans are for the bridge to remain open for at least one lane of traffic during the rebuild process.
