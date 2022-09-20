CUMBERLAND — North Mechanic Street will be closed from Eutaw Place to Queen City Drive through Friday to allow Belt Construction to repair a collapsed sewer main.
Smith Street will be closed and Eutaw Place will be converted to one-way traffic flowing from North Mechanic Street toward North Centre Street with temporary signage.
Southbound vehicles on North Mechanic Street will be detoured over the Henderson Avenue Bridge toward Baltimore Street and Queen City Drive. Local traffic will be permitted to drive on North Mechanic Street and use Eutaw Place to access North Centre Street.
Contact the Cumberland Engineering Department with any questions at 301-759-6601.
