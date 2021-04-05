GRANTSVILLE — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration began construction Monday on a new roundabout on eastbound Interstate 68 and U.S. Route 219 (Chestnut Ridge Road) in Garrett County. Crews expect to complete the work within two weeks.
Contractor Triton Construction of St. Albans, West Virginia, is performing the work, which is part of a project to expand U.S. 219 to a four-lane divided highway between I-68 and Old Salisbury Road.
The following detour will be in place:
• Motorists on I-68 eastbound headed to U.S. 219 will continue on I-68 to Exit 24, Lower New Germany Road. From the exit, follow the detour signs and turn left onto Lower New Germany Road to the stop sign. Turn left onto U.S. 40 Alternate westbound to U.S. 219.
• Motorists traveling on U.S. 219 to I-68 eastbound will take U.S. 219 to the traffic signal. Turn right onto U.S. 40 Alternate eastbound to Lower New Germany Road. Turn right onto Lower New Germany Road and continue to the on ramp for I-68 eastbound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.