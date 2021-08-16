OAKLAND — Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is planning to expand the area of service for its Beam Internet company throughout the Potomac Highlands, going from 20,000 to 45,000 serviced by the end of the year.
Beam was initially launched in 2020 and is a fixed wireless broadband service company that Shentel is using in rural and low-population-density regions, which uses 2.5GHz and 3.5GHz mid-band spectrum internet on local communication towers and small cell sites.
“By the end of the year we plan to be at 45,000 homes and by the end of (20)26, we want to have 215,000 homes,” said Shentel Vice President of Operations Jeff Manning. “Specific to the Potomac Highlands area, we cover Garrett County in Maryland and in West Virginia we have Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Barbour.”
In August, the company will be turning up West Virginia sites in Randolph and Barbour that offer 100 megabits per second of broadband.
