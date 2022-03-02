CUMBERLAND — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 68 could be disrupted Friday afternoon by a convoy of trucks bound for Washington, D.C.
"Over the past week, law enforcement has been monitoring several truck convoys en route to the Washington D.C. area. There is a potential that the People’s Convoy will travel through Allegany County ...," said Sheriff Craig A. Robertson.
The sheriff said that as of Wednesday the convoy consisted of more than 2,500 vehicles and was estimated to be 40 miles long. He said if the trucks pass through Allegany County it would most likely occur between noon and 4 p.m. Friday.
Robertson recommended "that you consider this in your travel plans,"
"I would also recommend that you also remain off Interstate 68 during these times to avoid significant disruption to your travel," he said.
The sheriff said he has been "working on this matter" with the Cumberland Police Department and the Frostburg Police Department and said he would provide updated information on social media platforms and the sheriff's office app as it becomes available.
