UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. — State Route 28 is now open in the area of the police standoff.
WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Mineral County deputies encountered gunfire upon arrival at a residence for a well-being check of a man early Wednesday at a home along state Route 28 near Scenic Lane.
“Our officers arrived and they were fired upon through the door,” said Mineral County Sheriff Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz just after 1 p.m.
Upon encountering the gunfire at about 6 a.m., deputies "backed away" from the residence, according to the sheriff.
The deputies set up a perimeter to secure the area of the incident that reportedly occurred in the 2400 block of Frankfort Highway near Route 28 Auto Sales.
Deputies and West Virginia State Police remained there more than seven hours later.
Route 28 was reopened to traffic at 2:30 p.m.
Wiley Ford and Short Gap fire and EMS units were also present in the area throughout the police response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.