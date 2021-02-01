KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County’s new sheriff spent nine years as a prevention resource officer at Keyser High School where he thinks he might have benefited from the education system more than anyone else.
“My perspective on the educational system really changed,” said Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz, who began his term in office earlier this month. “I used to be very critical of our educational system, but our schools (personnel) have a very tough job.”
Ellifritz worked as a PRO at Keyser High from 2011 to 2020.
“We have students in our area who are being raised by grandparents, coming from homes with drug-abusing parents and yet we expect these students to learn when they walk into the school every morning,” he said.
And where drug use may be involved, there may be further complications.
“The night before the police may have been at the house serving a search warrant or one of the parents overdosed and yet our teachers figure out a way to keep their attention and learn and it is not an easy job,” said Ellifritz, who retired as a captain from the Keyser Police Department in 2006.
Ellifritz soon began seeing teachers doing more than teaching.
“A lot of these kids are angry and many do not get food or have the simple necessities,” the sheriff said. “I have seen these teachers buy clothing and take kids to get haircuts and try to just bring some normalcy to their lives.”
