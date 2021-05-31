KEYSER, W.Va. — Individuals and business owners who’ve failed to pay personal property taxes in recent years can expect those bills to come due in short order, Mineral County Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz said.
“Some businesses and people in Mineral County haven’t paid personal property taxes in five years,” Ellifritz, who was elected to the office in November, said while addressing the Mineral County Commission during its business meeting Tuesday. While the sheriff’s tax office does not levy them, they are charged with collecting county real estate and personal property taxes.
After receiving some inquiries about the unpaid taxes, Ellifritz said, he started to ask around, “and apparently, there’s been no effort, at least in the past 10 years out of my office, to collect these taxes. We do the land tax every year, but nobody’s ever gone out and collected the delinquent personal property taxes.”
Once the collections begin June 1, Ellifritz said, the county should likely anticipate calls from some of those who will be affected. By law, he noted, his office is able to seize property for unpaid taxes.
“I want to give you all a heads up that whether I’ve got to change doors or seize equipment, we’re going to collect these back taxes,” Ellifritz said. “This is money that can be used for pay raises for employees, for equipment, and it’s just laying there. Nothing’s being done.”
Those with unpaid taxes “have had plenty of warning,” Ellifritz said. “They’ve had their tax bill over the past five years, they’ve received delinquent letters, some that have been certified by us.”
After five years, delinquent tax bills “drop off” on July 1 and no longer require payment, Ellifritz said. While he didn’t specify how much in total the county is owed in these delinquent property taxes, Ellifritz noted that “some of these people owe upwards of $15,000.”
“Many of us have had businesses and paid our taxes,” Commission President Richard “Doc” Lechliter said. “We don’t like the idea of hearing of people getting away with that.”
Ellifritz said he intends to start collections with those who owe the most in unpaid tax debts “and work my way down.” They’re also in the process of assembling a spreadsheet to track any property that gets seized, so that they can return it to their rightful owners once they pay the amount owed.
The commission meets next on June 8.
