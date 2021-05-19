OAKLAND — An Oakland man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly intentionally hitting a man with his truck, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Rob Corley said Daniel Lee Reckart, 34, was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He was being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
The victim was taken to the Garrett Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
The incident reportedly occurred after the men had argued. According to the sheriff, Reckart was driving a Dodge Ram on Crellin Mine Road when he allegedly swerved to hit the victim, who was walking.
