CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson will return to office in mid-December after a 45-day temporary retirement.
Robertson posted a notice on Facebook in October that he would vacate the office in order to retain full retirement benefits under his state pension. He appointed Maj. Randy Cutter to serve as interim sheriff during his absence.
Robertson, 62, has 43 years in law enforcement with 39 years in the Maryland State Retirement System. After starting as a cadet with the county in 1979, he accepted a job with the Cumberland Police Department in 1983 where he spent seven years.
He returned to the county as a detective in 1990 and was elected sheriff in 2010. He ran unopposed and was elected to a fourth term Nov. 8.
"I will return on Dec. 16 and be sworn in on Dec. 19 and I'm looking forward to getting back to serving the people of Allegany County," Robertson said Wednesday.
“I have timed out in the state pension system and can no longer contribute to it, so after all these years I will be announcing my retirement from the Maryland State Retirement Pension System effective Oct. 31, 2022," he said in the social media post. "In accordance with the retirement system, by law there must be a 45-day separation period, which I will be honoring.”
“I want people to know that I need to do this in order to financially protect my family," he said Wednesday. "I retired from the pension system and when you retire from the pension system you have to be out of office for 45 days. I was still up for reelection so I retired from the system on Oct. 31 and I was reelected on the 8th of November.
"I didn't want to leave but it was a requirement and I knew I was taking a chance but there was no one running against me so financially it was the way for me to go to make sure my family would be taken care of," Robertson said.
Robertson said the break has been nice but he misses the work.
"I'm looking forward to getting back to work and doing the job we've always provided for the people," he said.
