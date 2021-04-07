CUMBERLAND — Sheriff Craig A. Robertson said Tuesday he is reviewing a matter involving an eviction of residents at a Hickory Avenue home in Bowling Green that occurred Monday.
The sheriff's statement was made after a video posted to Facebook showed a physical altercation on the front lawn involving deputies and several other people.
The sheriff said statements provided to police and video surrounding the events will be included in the review.
Several deputies were involved in the eviction, which are routinely performed by the sheriff's office in executing court orders.
The Allegany County NAACP condemned the deputies' actions in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
