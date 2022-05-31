CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Sheriff's Office will be conducting a second round of home pickups through June 20 as part of the prescription medication take back initiative.
To schedule a pickup, contact Sgt. J.M. Dowden by call or text at 301-876-2419 or email jdowden@alleganygov.org.
Unused medications will be picked up by Allegany County sheriff deputies and destroyed by the Allegany County Health Department.
The sheriff's office operation is made possible by grant funding sponsored by the Allegany County Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health, Office of Population Health Improvement-Opioid Misuse Prevention Program.
For more information on the proper storage and disposal of medications, visit www.prescribechangeallegany.org.
