Sheriff's office launches smartphone app

CUMBERLAND — A new smartphone app launched by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office is designed to aid both citizens and law enforcement.
“It’s a way for us to stay in touch,” Sheriff Craig A. Robertson said Tuesday, a short time after the app was made available to the public. “I saw this app when I was attending the annual Maryland Sheriff’s Association conference in Ocean City a couple years ago but it wasn’t in our budget and we couldn’t afford it.”
However, a federal grant to the county enabled the sheriff’s office to acquire the app that has a price tag of $22,000.
“I never thought we would be able to have it. I hope it’s well received,” the sheriff said.
The app allows for push notifications to the public for Amber Alerts and other items of public interest, such as the traffic back-up that took place early Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Route 40 in the Narrows due to a traffic accident.
“We will be able to use this various ways, including to immediately notify the public in the event of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 68,” said Robertson.
The new technology includes a variety of features, such as posting of wanted fugitives, their photographs and charges.
“We immediately began getting tips on our Most Wanted fugitives once we made the app available to the public,” Robertson said.
The app may also be utilized by allied agencies for posting of important information, such as Cumberland and Frostburg police departments and the county’s 911 center.
The app also allows users access to the sex offender registry, which provides information of such offenders who reside in the county.
Another search function provides photographs and information on inmates of the Allegany County Detention Center.
Other features include a map showing county courts and offices, recruitment and careers information and a social media feature to view recent social media posts. The app also includes COVID-19 resources.
The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC.
Robertson said he believes Queen Anne’s and Calvert counties also utilize the app.
The sheriff’s office app is available for download free in the App Store and Google Play. Search for Allegany Sheriff MD to download.
Any questions about the app may be directed to the sheriff’s office at 301-777-1585.
