LITTLE ORLEANS — The C3I Unit is leading the investigation after a man with a gunshot wound was apparently put out of a vehicle near the Little Orleans boat ramp Thursday morning.
The victim was reportedly in stable condition when he was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department ambulance staffed by an Allegany County emergency medical services crew.
It was just after 11 a.m. when the victim reportedly contacted a camper in the area, prompting alert of various first-responders to the scene.
Natural Resources Police, U.S. Park Police and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene prior to alerting of the C3I Unit.
No suspect was found in the area of Bill’s Place when units arrived to render aid to the victim.
Details concerning the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.
Unconfirmed police radio broadcasts Thursday afternoon indicated law enforcement agencies throughout the area were alerted to be on the lookout for a van occupied by two men and a woman.
