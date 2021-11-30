CUMBERLAND — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot reminded shoppers Tuesday to remember local businesses when shopping for holiday gifts.
"December is a much cherished shopping month and people enjoy getting out," the comptroller said during a phone interview. "I have my fingers crossed that COVID is somewhat in the rearview mirror, but that is unclear.
"A lot of small businesses went out of business, but we are doing OK as far as tax revenue and GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The state's economy, I know, is stable and surviving."
Franchot said national chains and online giants like Walmart and Amazon can take care of themselves, but local businesses "play an important role and they are our friends and neighbors."
"It's Ellie's Deli, The Book Centre, Terry's Jewelry and the many wonderful shops and restaurants in the downtown ... folks need to be knocking on their door ... the 1812 Brewery," he said.
According to ConnectOurFuture.org, for every $100 spent at a locally-owned business, $73 remains in the local economy. Compare that to the same $100 spent at a non-locally owned business, where only $43 remains in the local economy. Recent research from Civic Economics indicates that local eateries return nearly 79% of revenues to the community, compared to just over 30% for chain restaurants.
"If people take half of their consumer spending for the month of December, and instead of spending it on the internet, that would be a fabulous shot in the arm for our local businesses," Franchot said. "They would get good products ... a lot of the stuff on the internet right now are out of stock because of the supply chain problems. But with small businesses, you can get the product right off the shelf. It benefits the community."
