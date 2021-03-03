CUMBERLAND — Deputies took a man into custody and seized a handgun after investigating a report of shots fired early Wednesday in the East Wilson Road area, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported in the 12:42 a.m. incident that remains under investigation. The suspect was not identified.
A handgun was seized when the suspect was located, police said. Additional weapons were confiscated when police executed a search warrant following the arrest.
Police said the man who was taken into custody was transported to UPMC Western Maryland for a medical evaluation.
