CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System will begin sidewalk pickup services on July 15.
Residents will be able pick up items through a contactless system at the Frostburg, George’s Creek, South Cumberland, Washington Street and Westernport libraries.
Library users can select material to borrow by placing a request through the library’s website or by calling any library. Staff will contact patrons when the item has arrived to schedule the pickup and explain the system to ensure the health and safety of library users and staff. Face masks will be required for all sidewalk service interactions. Residents should take all returns to book drops as staff will not be able to accept returns at the sidewalk service area.
With the sudden closing of the libraries in March, those users with items on hold will be contacted first. The LaVale Library is closed for renovations and LaVale patrons will also be contacted to discuss alternate pickup locations.
Sidewalk pickup will be available Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit alleganycountylibrary.info/sidewalkservice or call 301-777-1200.
