CUMBERLAND — The attendees of Saturday’s protest for reproductive justice outside of City Hall spread their message silently.
Those who attended the Silence in Solidarity protest, hosted by the Allegany County Women’s Action Coalition, used signs rather than their voices to support reproductive rights, including safe access to abortion. The rally fell on the same day as the Women’s March in Washington, where thousands gathered to support upholding the Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortion legal for generations of American women.
Supporters say that recent actions, like the Supreme Court’s decision to permit Texas to enact Senate Bill 8 last month, are a sign that abortion and birth control access may soon be threatened nationally. The Texas law bans abortion once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks, and permits residents to sue individuals who help someone obtain one, including medical providers.
Participants in Saturday’s event were asked to keep their signs free of profanity, and to come dressed in red. Slightly after noon, about 30 folks stood surrounding City Hall — socially distanced and many in provided red masks.
“We’ve got a good number of participants. We had a big delegation come down from Garrett County, which is great,” coalition President Sarah Parsons said as she stood along Frederick Street. “For events like this, even if it were only five or 10 of us, I think it’s important so that people know there’s a voice for them. Sometimes, when you’re in a small town, you can feel cut off from what’s happening nationally. I feel like this lets people know ‘Hey, there’s a voice for us.’”
A few attendees held signs invoking the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart defender of abortion access who died last year. Some went with simple slogans like “My body, my choice,” and another said that female reproductive organs are “more regulated than guns.” As motorists passed, some slowed to read the signs, and many honked horns and yelled their support out the window. Few voiced disapproval.
Attendee Cherie Snyder came with a sign that read “A mother by choice for choice.” She has been “a supporter of choice since the ‘60s,” she said.
“I am a mother of four. They’re all grown,” Snyder said. “I cherish motherhood, but I chose it. ... I just want to see that all women have a choice as to when they bring their children into the world, and when children come in, they’re wanted.”
Snyder said she has previously traveled to protests in Washington. As “a strong Quaker and a Christian,” Snyder said, “it doesn’t violate anything in me to want to bring into the world children that are loved and to give women choice. It fits in with my spiritual beliefs. It fits in with my belief in democracy.”
“I’m surprised how many people are honking and waving at us, too,” Snyder said.
Asked why she traveled from Garrett County for the protest, Lisa Nichols said the conversation around reproductive rights is “one we’ve had to have for way too long.”
“I find it surprising that we still have to have this conversation,” Nichols said. “I think there’s an underpinning for mental health, physical health and economic freedom. I’m past the age of it being relevant to me, but there’s a lot of women behind me, and family and just people I don’t even know. They should have the right to choose how their life unfolds.”
The main message Yvonne Perret saw was in support of choice.
“It’s about keeping safe and well, not having to resort to desperation,” Perret said. “It gets to be such a visceral issue. It just seems like what we’re talking about is well-being and health and taking care of the people who are born. I think we’re not saying harsh things. We’re just saying, take care of everybody.”
