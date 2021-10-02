CUMBERLAND, Md. — Jeffrey F. Silka of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, has been selected to become the next city administrator of Cumberland.
News of Silka’s selection was announced in a city press release late Friday.
“Over the past six months, the Cumberland City Council conducted a national search with the help of an executive recruitment firm to hire a new city administrator,” the release said. “As a result of that search, the mayor and City Council will vote Oct. 5, during their regular public meeting, on the appointment of Jeffrey F. Silka as city administrator. Mr. Silka’s contract is proposed for an initial term of three years with an effective date of Nov. 1, 2021.”
“After an extensive search, it became clear that Jeff Silka is the right person to lead this organization,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss in the release. “His experience as a municipal manager and economic developer make him extremely qualified to serve as our city administrator, and the council and I are looking forward to him being at the helm on Nov. 1.”
As head of the administrative branch of the city government, he will be responsible for the administration of the city departments based on the direction of the City Council and the City Charter and Code.
Silka and his wife currently live in Monroeville, and plan to relocate to the city in the near future. Silka fills the vacancy left by Jeff Rhodes, who retired from the city in June after 23 years of service. Ken Tressler, director of administrative services, has been serving as interim administrator in his absence.
“Jeff has been a city administrator and manager in several different locations,” Morriss told the Times-News. “He’s been in Johnstown and Monroeville and in Somerset, where he headed up their economic development group. He is very experienced. City administrators work their way up and this is a step up for him.
“We had resumes from all over the country. We looked at a lot of people and we think he is the best choice for the city of Cumberland. He is a high energy guy and he is looking forward to coming in and seeing what he could do for the city.”
