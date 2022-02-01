KEYSER, W.Va. — Three challengers have filed for seats on the Mineral County Board of Education in the upcoming election.
The three incumbent candidates, president Lara Courrier, vice president Mary Jane Baniak and member Terry Puffinburger have all filed for reelection. Former member William “Butch” Wahl has also filed to run in the county’s first magisterial district, along with newcomers Harry R. Copen and Matthew Hansford in the third district.
West Virginia law dictates that no district may have more than two representatives. Current members Donnie Ashby and Tom Denne, who respectively represent the first and second magisterial districts, aren’t up for reelection this year.
No new candidates filed in the second district, which Courrier represents. Puffinburger and Baniak represent the first and third districts, placing Wahl in competition with Puffinburger for the seat. However, if two of the three candidates in the third district are elected, a candidate from either the first or second district would not be, although that district would still retain representation on the board since Denne and Ashby’s seats are not affected.
The Board of Education results will be final following the primary election May 10 and the winners will take office July 1.
County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz and Circuit Clerk Krista Johnson Dixon, both Republicans, are running unopposed for their seats. Current Conservation District Supervisor Kent Spencer did not file to run again; the sole candidate for that office is Brian Dayton of Ridgeley.
Thomas Golden, Charles “Dutch” Staggs and Charles Von Hagel are running for the third magisterial district county commission seat that will be vacated by Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter, who is not seeking office again after serving on the board for 12 years.
In the state’s 14th Senatorial district, which includes Mineral County, James Lough of Keyser, Stephen Garth Smith of Old Fields and Jay Taylor of Grafton, all Republicans, have filed to run.
Democrat David Boden and incumbent Republican Gary Howell have filed to run in the state’s 87th Delegate district, and Republicans Keith L. Funkhouser of New Creek, Rick Hillenbrand of Romney and Stephen A. Smoot of Old Fields have filed in the 88th.
