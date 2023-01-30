Six local teams to participate in state robotics competition

CUMBERLAND — Six local robotics teams will advance to a state championship competition at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in March.
The teams were selected from among hundreds of Allegany County public and private school students in grades four through eight that competed in the 2023 Robotics and Engineering in Allegany County — Together, FIRST Lego League qualifier Saturday.
Roughly 550 folks were at the event, which included 24 teams and was held in the Allegany College of Maryland gymnasium.
"It was great, we had a really nice turnout," REACT President Barry Hartung said Monday.
He said the students and their robots performed well at the event.
"The quality was really impressive especially for younger kids," Hartung said.
Teams that will advance to the state competition are: Calvary Christian Academy Black, West Side Elementary School Robo Oreos, Calvary Christian Blue, Bishop Walsh Burgundy, Beall Elementary School Booming Bots and West Side's Electric Turtles.
Saturday’s event was one of the largest qualifiers, in terms of teams and number of students, in Maryland, Hartung said.
It was sponsored and administered by REACT, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing STEM education and opportunities to children throughout the county.
ACM provided space throughout its campus as well as equipment for the competition.
Up next:
In March, REACT will help Girl Scouts in Frostburg earn their robotics badges, Hartung said.
Around the same time, REACT plans to design a robotics competition for students in second through eighth grades in the Allegany County Public Schools after-school program, he said.
"We also sponsor the 4-H robotics challenge," Hartung said.
Teams for that event typically begin to practice in the spring, and will compete during the Allegany County Fair & AG Expo in July, he said.
The organization welcomes help from the community, Hartung said.
"REACT can always benefit from volunteers," he said.
To learn more, visit ReactAllegany.org.
