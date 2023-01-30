Six local teams to participate in state robotics competition

Calvary Christian Academy Black team members Camden Emerick and Jacob Getz, both sixth-graders, work together at a FIRST LEGO League qualifier at Allegany College of Maryland on Saturday. The event, which featured 24 teams of students from public and private schools across Allegany County, was sponsored and administered by REACT (Robotics and Engineering in Allegany County — Together), a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing STEM education and opportunities to children throughout the county.