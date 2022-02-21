Sleeping Grand Avenue residents rescued by Cumberland firefighters

CUMBERLAND — Occupants of a residence in the 100 block of Grand Avenue safely escaped a fire early Monday after they were awakened by responding Cumberland firefighters, according to Chief W. Shannon Adams.
"Our guys woke them up and got them out safely with no issue," said Adams, who responded to the scene when the fire was reported to the Allegany County 911 emergency center at 6:44 a.m.
At least three occupants and numerous dogs were rescued by city firefighters from the two-story brick and frame dwelling located at 126 Grand Ave.
"It was a porch fire that extended into the house," said Adams, who remained at the scene with fellow firefighters nearly two hours into the response.
The chief said the cause of the blaze was being investigated but there were no indications that it was suspicious in nature.
Emergency radio broadcasts indicated the fire was extinguished within minutes of the arrival of firefighters.
The incident prompted response of Ridgeley, Bedford Road, Bowling Green, LaVale and Wiley Ford volunteer companies along with Allegany County ambulances from LaVale and Cresaptown.
Cumberland Police controlled traffic during the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.