Smoke alarm credited with saving Shaft resident from accidental fire

SHAFT — A Shaft resident escaped fire inside her home at 19021 Sloan Avenue early Sunday, thanks to a smoke alarm that was activated by the accidental blaze, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office
Cora Houdersheldt was displaced by the 5:05 a.m. fire that began in the living room of the single-family dwelling as the result of smoking material that ignited flammable materials, investigators said.
The victim, who is the owner of the two-story dwelling, was being provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross.
Fire officials estimated the property loss at $50,000 to the structure and $20,000 in contents.
The fire was brought under control 40 minutes into the fire operation that was handled by Shaft volunteer firefighters who were alerted by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
Sixty-five firefighters were on scene, including members of allied volunteer fire departments.
