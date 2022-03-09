UPDATE, 12:50 p.m.: Snow emergency plan lifted by State Highway Administration.
CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police activated the snow emergency plan for Allegany County at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
When a snow emergency is declared, the law requires certain precautions, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation:
• Prohibited parking on roads and streets designated as snow emergency routes; and
• The use of snow tires/chains (most cars now use all weather tires, so changing to "snow" tires is unnecessary).
