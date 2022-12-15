CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police activated the snow emergency plan for Garrett County at 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
An ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until Thursday night.
When a snow emergency is declared, the law requires certain precautions, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation:
• Prohibited parking on roads and streets designated as snow emergency routes; and
• The use of snow tires/chains (most cars now use all weather tires, so changing to "snow" tires is unnecessary).
