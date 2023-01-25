CUMBERLAND — A winter storm moving across the region made for messy travel Wednesday, resulting in numerous crashes and stuck vehicles.
Counties throughout the area reported stuck vehicles and minor crashes as result of the snow, which began after daybreak.
In Cumberland, westbound Interstate 68 was closed near Greene Street just before 11 a.m. after several tractor-trailers became stuck in the road. The interstate’s east lanes were closed near Maryland Avenue and, in eastern Allegany County, west lanes were closed at Polish Mountain.
Lanes in all areas were reopened around noon, according to the county Department of Emergency Services.
The National Weather Service upgraded its forecast late Wednesday morning, issuing a winter storm warning for Allegany and Mineral counties through 7 p.m. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and a tenth of an inch of ice were expected.
