CUMBERLAND — Up to 5 inches of snow is expected Wednesday throughout the region before changing over to freezing rain and ice.
“Snow will arrive between 6 and 9 a.m. on Wednesday before changing to sleet and freezing rain during the midday and ending in the afternoon," Chad Merrill, a Cumberland native and meteorologist, who is Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack’s weather prognosticator, said.
The impending snowstorm prompted a word of caution from Merrill.
"The best advice with this upcoming storm is to wait until after the freezing rain ends late in the afternoon to remove the snow,” he said.
Fog conditions are expected after the precipitation ends late Wednesday evening. Colder temperatures and occasional snow showers are in the forecast for Thursday with possible accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, said the agency was monitoring the storm system that was expected to bring winds gusting up to 15 mph.
