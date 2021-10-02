SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Turn the page. It’s the motto of the Mountain Ridge football team.
It’s also something Bryce Snyder executed to near-perfection on Friday night, as he threw for 290 yards on 15 of 20 passing with four touchdowns through the air and two rushing scores, leading the No. 1 Miners past No. 5 Frankfort, 48-13, at Frankfort Stadium.
With the Miners leading 15-6 early in the second quarter, and Synder and Co. driving, the Falcons were able to come up with an interception on an underthrown ball with a chance to get back in the game.
But Snyder didn’t let the mistake hinder the offense, and the Mountain Ridge defense had its senior quarterback’s back, promptly forcing a punt. Three plays later, Snyder hit Colin Lowry for a 74-yard touchdown pass and the rout was on.
“First of all we have a motto around here, and it’s called ‘turn the page,’” said Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson. “Soon as anybody makes a mistake, we miss a tackle, or throw an interception in this case, our motto is ‘turn the page.’
“Bryce is really good at that. He knows we’re going to coach him hard. He knows he’s going to hear it when he comes over to the sideline if he makes the wrong read on something, doesn’t throw the ball all the way, whatever we need to do. He’s a seasoned veteran, he’s a senior, we expect perfection out of him, and we coach him that way.”
After the interception at the 10:11 mark in the second quarter, Snyder went 7 of 8 for 168 yards the rest of the way.
“They have a very good team and they’re going to go a long way,” said Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman. “They’re going to win a lot of football games. We showed some bright signs throughout the night here and there.
“I just told (the kids) we’re 4-2, that’s not bad, and we still have four games left. Our goal is still to make the playoffs. We’ve got to regroup and come back Monday and get ready for the Spring Mills game (next Friday). We’ve got to let this one go. This was a good team. We still have a lot of good things we can do and we need to focus on that.”
Snyder and the Miners were effective with their run-pass option, with an 8-yard touchdown run by Snyder on a QB keeper on a fake to Jaden Lee to give the Miners a 28-6 lead at halftime.
Mountain Ridge received the ball coming out of the break, and Snyder faked an RPO again to Lee for a 21-yard gain three plays before he tossed a screen pass to wideout Nathaniel Washington, who ran 25 yards for a touchdown at 9:31 in the third for a 35-6 advantage.
“Our RPO game, it’s something we’ve picked up for a long go at it now,” Patterson said. “We continue to get better with it, continue to rep it in practice. There’s lots of things there for us to do, and I think it’s something that teams around here, in particular, haven’t seen before, and it’s very hard to defend.”
The Miners would get two more touchdowns before the game was over, with Lee scoring on a 14-yard run with 10 seconds left in the third quarter and Washington getting his second score of the game on a 36-yard pass from Snyder with 7:02 to play.
Mountain Ridge forced a three-and-out on Frankfort’s first two drives and made the Falcons pay with touchdowns. Snyder opened the scoring on a 30-yard pass to Ashton Shimko at 9:22 in the first quarter and a 3-yard run by Snyder just over six minutes later.
Washington was Mountain Ridge’s leading receiver with four catches for 88 yards, while Shimko was just behind at four receptions for 83 yards.
Lee provided the ground game, toting the ball 16 times for 120 yards with three catches for 32 yards. But Lee did much more than that, providing the Miners with solid field position on special teams returns and getting the key block on the corner on Washington’s first touchdown early in the third quarter.
“First thing that comes to mind with Jaden isn’t great running back, great receiver, great do-it-all guy,” Patterson said. “The first thing that comes to mind for me is gritty. He will do anything that we ask him to do. If it’s blocking, yes. If it’s defensive end, yes. If it’s play linebacker, yes. If it’s run the ball, yes. Receive the ball, whatever.”
The Mountain Ridge offense outgained the Falcons, 467-187, with 22 first downs to Frankfort’s five.
Peyton Clark led the Frankfort offense with 10 carries for 104 yards, 87 of which came on a touchdown run late in the first quarter.
“He’s a strong runner and he’s got good speed and he’s determined,” Whiteman said of Clark. “That was a nice run he had tonight. He’s always going to run hard and give you a good game.”
The Falcons’ other score came on a 24-yard scoop-and-score by Luke Robinette at 9:52 in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons’ defense forced three turnovers, with Robinette’s fumble recovery, Clark’s interception early in the second period and another fumble recovery with just under four minutes remaining in the third.
“We did a lot of good things on defense,” Whiteman said. “Every week my defensive coaches do a good job putting a good plan together. I think one of the good signs is we don’t roll over and quit. That’s a good sign when you have kids who will fight through adversity and battle. We did a lot of good things, even in a loss.”
Turnovers haunted the Falcons as well, however, with Tyson Shumaker and Carson Bradley coming up with interceptions, and Shimko recovered a fumble at the Frankfort 14 to set up Lee’s touchdown.
“Sloppiest game for us so far,” said Patterson, whose team also missed a pair of field goals and two PATs to go along with three turnovers. “But anytime you can come over to Frankfort and get a win is a good night. Lots of things to clean up. We’ve got to get healthy. Our depth is the thing I’m most concerned about. I was concerned about it coming into the season, I’m concerned about it now. You’ve got obviously our best team we’re going to play all year coming up next, so depth is a concern for me.”
The missed field goals came from 44 yards on the last play of the first half and a 28-yard try from the right hash late in the third.
“It’s nice to win whatever the score was, but also have coaches and kids hanging their heads because we know we can be better,” said Patterson. “I think we’ve pushed them to the point where we expect perfection from them, and we’ll need that next week.”
Next week? A date with No. 2 Fort Hill on Friday at Greenway Avenue Stadium in a potential battle of unbeatens if the Sentinels can take down Oakdale this afternoon.
