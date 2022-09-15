KEYSER, W.Va. — Plans for renovation of the Mineral County Courthouse, detention center and judicial annex are approaching the bid phase, County Coordinator Luke McKenzie said Tuesday.
“We’re the closest we’ve ever been to going out to bid,” McKenzie told county commissioners during a Tuesday morning meeting.
Officials are awaiting approval of some outstanding items from the Department of Agriculture following a meeting with the federal organization last week, McKenzie said.
McKenzie also said he anticipates submitting requests for proposals for interim financing to local banks by the end of the week.
“We are so, so close. I know I’ve been saying that for a year, but we’re actually close this time,” he said.
The commission recently purchased for $50,000 the Main Street parking lot behind the Armstrong Street properties the county recently bought, and approved the acquisition officially during Wednesday’s meeting.
Commissioners had concerns about the purchase price, Commission President Jerry Whisner said, but opted to proceed.
McKenzie said the lot will be used for county staff and visitors to commission meetings.
The commissioners also:
• Approved spending $23,000 for the demolition of the Smith and Nelson buildings.
• Voted to give $6,500 to the Mineral County Firefighter’s Association for upcoming training, but opted to move discussion of funding for a 2023 convention to the next meeting.
• Approved Mineral County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Paden Yonker’s promotion to deputy first class.
The commission meets next on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.