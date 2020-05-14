Sobriety check scheduled in Garrett County

MCHENRY — A state police operation to target drugged and drunken drivers from Garrett County highways is scheduled for next week at an undisclosed location.
A sobriety checkpoint will be established somewhere in the county at an unspecified time between the dates of May 17 and May 23, according to Maryland State Police at McHenry.
The goal of the mission is to "reduce the number of drugged and drunken drivers on Garrett County highways," police said.
Uniformed troopers will be assisted in the checkpoint by Maryland Natural Resources Police and State Highway Administration personnel.
