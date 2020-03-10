CUMBERLAND — A sobriety checkpoint designed to promote awareness and reduce the number of alcohol-impaired drivers on the roads will be conducted this weekend at an undisclosed location by the Allegany County County Sheriff’s Office.
The checkpoint will be marked with signs, lights and unformed officers. Marked and unmarked police vehicle will be utilized for checking for violations that include driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to used seat belts, failure to use child safety seats and use of handheld cellular devices.
The sheriff’s office conducts several checkpoints throughout the year in addition to special enforcement targeting drunken, drugged and distracted drivers.
Last year, the sheriff’s office investigated 395 crashes, resulting in 198 injuries and three fatalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.