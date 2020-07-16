CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners has given its support for a proposed solar energy facility planned near Frostburg.
The facility would be constructed on 113 acres of reclaimed surface mining land and be operated by Point Reyes Energy Partners, LLC.
Point Reyes has applied for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Maryland Public Service Commission for authority to construct a 19.84 megawatt solar photovoltaic generating facility, called the Jade Meadow Solar Project.
The commissioners announced their intention to support the project during a July 9 meeting. They comprised a letter to send to the PSC signed by all three commissioners.
“We believe the project is of great importance to Allegany County and will contribute to both our workforce and our tax base in the future if successful,” the letter reads. “We also feel this is an excellent use of a previously mined tract of land that will benefit the citizens of Allegany County for many years to come.”
The project will be located in the vicinity of Cabin Run Road near U.S. Route 36 with the energy generated sold to the general regional grid.
“Right now it is empty land so now you have something on it that is taxable,” said Jason Bennett, interim county administrator. He said the project will yield construction jobs with workers also needed to maintain the facility.
A date for the PSC hearing for the project (Case No. 9643) has not been set.
