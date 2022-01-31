OAKLAND — Construction of a solar power facility in Garrett County is expected to begin later this year after its developer received state approval earlier this month.
Competitive Power Ventures said Monday it was granted a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity on Jan. 11 by the Maryland Public Service Commission.
The 200-megawatt Backbone Solar Farm in Kitzmiller will be built on about 1,170 acres once used for strip mining by Vindex/Arch Coal.
The farm will generate enough emission-free electricity to power an estimated 30,000 average Maryland homes, according to CPV.
“We have been working closely with Garrett County and the state throughout the permitting process and look forward to further cooperative efforts as we move ahead,” said Sean Finery, CPV executive vice president.
Key local groups backed the project from the beginning, including the Garrett County Board of Commissioners, which unanimously approved a resolution to advance the project in March 2021.
“As Garrett County works to recover from the impact of the pandemic and other economic stress, state approval of this significant energy project is a very timely development,” said Paul Edwards, commission chairman. “It is our express desire to see this project under construction as soon as possible.”
The company estimates the facility will be a more than $200 million investment and result in about 150 jobs during the 18-month construction process, and bring as much as $2.7 million in annual local tax revenues to the county.
“This project provides an array of economic and environmental benefits to the region and offers a host of opportunities for local businesses to benefit,” said Jennifer Walsh, executive director of The Greater Cumberland Committee, the leading economic development organization in the region.
CPV said initial site preparation work would begin as soon as conditions allow.
