FROSTBURG — The University System of Maryland Board of Regents accepted a proposal Friday that would allow Frostburg State University to extend two voluntary separation plans to faculty and staff who qualify for them.
The plans would look to incentivize eligible employees to “separate from employment with the university.”
As the plan is proposed, faculty members at least 57 or older on or before June 30, who have an age plus years of state service equal or greater than 80, and staff members at least 60 or older on or before June 30, who have an age plus years of state service equal or greater than 80, qualify.
“We see this plan providing Frostburg State University with the flexibility to support some of the changes we are seeing in the higher education landscape as it relates to instruction, student support and operational support,” said FSU President Ron Nowaczyk.
Through the plan, the payment will be 40% of the employee’s base salary as of April 19, plus $500 for each full year of Frostburg State University service, up to a maximum of $15,000.
Fifty-two faculty members (26%) and 32 staff (less than 10%) qualify for the program.
The university hopes to save about $8.7 million in salary and benefits, about 33% of the overall budget.
Those qualified would have until June 3 to decide and have paperwork submitted. The separation date would be June 30.
