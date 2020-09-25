OAKLAND — Some Garrett County Public Schools students will begin returning to the classroom for instruction next week, the school system announced earlier this week.
On Monday, according to a press release, students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade will return under the system’s hybrid “yellow” model, which incorporates both virtual and in-person instruction. Principals were working to identify groups of students and contact their families accordingly.
“An additional 10-15% of students in grades 2-12 have been invited to come back for in-person learning,” the release says.
Should that phase go well, students in grades 2 and 3, 6, 9 and 12 will return to the classroom in groups on Oct. 12 based on the system’s hybrid plan.
Garrett County Superintendent Barbara Baker explained to the Times-News by email Thursday afternoon how students were selected initially to return to the classroom.
“The first groups invited to return included several populations of students including those with special needs, those who are homeless, those who have little to no connectivity, and those for whom English is a second language,” Baker wrote of those in grades 2-12 invited for the first phase. “The next phase includes additional students who represent these populations plus our youngest learners, including prekindergarten through grade 1. We are moving through each phase of re-entry in 2-week periods in order to continually analyze the metrics and to properly transition each new group.”
The school system also considered students in transitional grades, like just entering middle or high school, for upcoming phases after the initial one is completed, she said. In addition, to encourage proper social distancing, Baker wrote, students will attend classes in groups based on their grade level, which the respective county school administrations are currently sorting out.
Asked how they arrived at the decision to resume in-person learning, Baker said they consulted stakeholder groups comprised of school staff, students and parents, as well as polling teachers and families for their preferences.
“As we developed the plan, the metrics regarding the cases in Garrett County were frequently reviewed,” Baker wrote. “The numbers remained low in comparison with other districts in the state and in our area in other states.”
School officials anticipate that “approximately 25-30% (of students) will remain in the virtual model” for instruction, Baker wrote. That option will be available all school year.
Those who do return to the classroom will do so under stringent health measures, Baker said.
Not all students will be in the building daily. In order to socially distance properly, the grade levels will come in groups. Each building principal is currently developing those groups and notifying families. Selected students who have entered in previous phases will continue four days per week. Wednesdays remain as an asynchronous learning day in which staff participates in lesson planning, student outreach and professional development.
In addition to face coverings being required for both teachers and students, meals will be eaten in classrooms rather than cafeterias to keep gatherings small.
“As more students are transitioned back to in-person learning, principals may also adjust schedules and bell times to limit interaction in hallways,” Baker wrote. “We have reassigned some staff members as cleaner/screeners. These workers are providing additional cleaning in high traffic areas, doorknobs, desktops, etc. They are also helping to screen children with temperature checks. We have also adjusted custodial schedules to ensure additional daily cleaning and disinfecting.”
