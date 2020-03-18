Some retailers change hours and practices to accommodate crowds

CUMBERLAND — Some large local retailers have taken on amended hours and practices as they try to accommodate the crowds that have swept store shelves for the last few weeks.
In Tuesday morning’s press conference announcing the state’s newest measures to stem the proliferation of COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan acknowledged that across the state, citizens are dealing with “a lot of anxiety and a lot of stress” as the situation unfolds. Still, he implored consumers to only take as much as they need.
“At the same time, everyone should use common sense. Panic buying just increases person-to-person exposure,” Hogan said. “Instead of hoarding cleaning and hygiene products, share with your neighbors. All the stores are going to stay open, and they’re all restocking the shelves. We’re not going to run out of those basic necessities. We’re all in this together and it will take every one of us working together to keep people healthy and to save lives.”
On Monday, Dollar General’s corporate offices in Tennessee issued a statement “strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.”
“Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open,” the statement continued.
The statement also says all Dollar General stores are to close an hour earlier than they normally would to allow employees to clean thoroughly and restock the shelves. Opening hours will stay the same.
Managers at Walmart stores in LaVale and Oakland declined to comment on the specifics of how they’re managing to keep up with high demand on certain items day-to-day and referred questions to their corporate office.
A spokeswoman for the chain did not provide specific answers for local stores, but instead provided the Times-News with a clip from a recent video statement made by CEO John Furner to employees nationwide.
In the clip, Furner said that every facet of the company’s operation has been incredibly busy and commended employees from across all Walmart’s divisions for their hard work as they deal with high volumes of business.
In the video, Furner said the company first saw “extraordinary growth levels” in sales of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, followed by food and consumable products.
Walmart COO Dacona Smith also announced in a Saturday statement that in light of everything going on, stores across the country would be amending their hours for the foreseeable future to be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” Smith said.
Stores that were previously operating under more reduced hours will keep their same hours of operation.
