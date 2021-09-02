OAKLAND — A traffic stop on Glendale Road in Swanton early Wednesday evening resulted in the seizure of drugs and the arrests of a Somerset County, Pennsylvania, man and a Grantsville resident, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Duane David Hetz, 58, of Garrett, Pennsylvania, was charged possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession of hydrocodone and possession of drug paraphernalia following the 6 p.m. stop.
Timothy Beachy,55, of Grantsville, was charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Both men were jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center to await bond hearings Thursday.
The arrests were made following a Maryland State Police K-9 drug scan of the vehicle and discovery of suspected quantities of hydrocodone and cocaine, police said.
