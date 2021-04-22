CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Somerset County, Pennsylvania, man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Lance Smith, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base. Smith admitted to working with others to distribute heroin and crack cocaine from March 2018 to September 2020 in Monongalia County.
Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
