Somerset County man jailed without bond on assault, burglary charges

CUMBERLAND — A Somerset County, Pennsylvania, man was jailed without bond on Saturday after allegedly assaulting a Ridgewood Avenue woman and taking her cellphone.
Levi Wayne Logsdon, 27, of Wellersburg, was charged with burglary, assault, theft and violating a protective order, Cumberland Police said.
Police said Logsdon had a court order against him prohibiting contact with the victim.
He was being held Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center.
