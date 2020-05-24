Somerset County man jailed without bond on assault, burglary charges

Levin Wayne Logsdon

CUMBERLAND — A Somerset County, Pennsylvania, man was jailed without bond on Saturday after allegedly assaulting a Ridgewood Avenue woman and taking her cellphone.

Levi Wayne Logsdon, 27, of Wellersburg, was charged with burglary, assault, theft and violating a protective order, Cumberland Police said.

Police said Logsdon had a court order against him prohibiting contact with the victim.

He was being held Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you