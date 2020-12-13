FROSTBURG — Somerset Trust Co. is opening its newest bank location in Frostburg, Somerset Trust’s 41st branch and second location in Maryland.
The new business is one of two planned locations in Frostburg, with the second office slated to open in early 2021.
Michael Miller will be the branch manager, leading a team of local experienced banking professionals who have already partnered with community organizations for local events celebrating holidays, supporting small businesses and working with local schools.
“We are delighted to be opening in Frostburg as we feel deeply connected to this community already,” said Chairman of the Board G. Henry Cook. “The expansion of Route 219 has made that connection even stronger, and we feel this is the kind of community where we can thrive because we want to be team members in helping individuals and businesses grow and prosper. Not to mention, this is where people in our area go to get their education. We have a number of Frostburg alumni working for Somerset Trust and we are proud to finally have a physical presence here.”
The full-service branch is located at 3 S. Broadway and offers two drive-thru lanes, 24/7 ATM access, a night drop and an instant issue machine that prints debit cards on the spot for new accounts or to replace lost or damaged cards.
The drive-thru features an interactive teller machine or ITM, which provides both traditional ATM functionality and the option to speak through video chat with a local representative.
SmartLockers are accessible in the walk-up area to allow contactless pickup and drop-off of documents at all hours for customers.
The branch and drive-thru hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
For more information, call 800-972-1651 or visit www.somersettrust.com.
